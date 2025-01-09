India's Hydrogen Train: A Leap in Global Horsepower Leadership

In a significant technological breakthrough, Indian Railways has launched a hydrogen fuel-powered train engine with the highest horsepower in the world, marking India's stride in renewable energy applications. This was announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, underscoring the engine's 1,200 horsepower capacity.

Currently, only four countries manufacture such engines, typically producing between 500 to 600 horsepower. India's venture, driven by indigenous technology, far surpasses this, with the first trial run scheduled in Haryana on the Jind-Sonipat route. Vaishnaw emphasized the broader potential for this technology in powering trucks, tugboats, and beyond.

Collaboration was a key theme at the convention, with international participation seeking insights into India's advancements. The event highlighted India's path toward technological self-reliance, aiming for significant contributions to the global green technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)