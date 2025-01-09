Tragedy in Hathras: Fog Leads to Fatal Family Accident

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, four members of a family were killed in a car accident caused by dense fog. The collision occurred when the family's car crashed into a bus, leaving none of the passengers alive.

The victims were identified as Brijesh, aged 38, his wife Poonam, 35, brother Shyam Singh, 33, and Mukesh, 26, a relative. All hailed from the Aliganj police station area in Etah. The family was returning from a trip to Vrindavan for Poonam's medical treatment.

According to local reports, the unfortunate incident on the Etah-Sikandra-Rau Highway was exacerbated by the fog, as the vehicle swerved to avoid stray cattle and crossed into oncoming traffic, leading to a fatal collision. While Brijesh, Shyam Singh, and Mukesh died instantly, Poonam succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)