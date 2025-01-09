Tragedy in Hathras: Fog Leads to Fatal Family Accident
Four family members from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district were killed in a car accident due to dense fog. The family car collided with a bus, resulting in the deaths of Brijesh, Poonam, Shyam Singh, and Mukesh. The accident occurred while they were returning from a trip for medical treatment.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, four members of a family were killed in a car accident caused by dense fog. The collision occurred when the family's car crashed into a bus, leaving none of the passengers alive.
The victims were identified as Brijesh, aged 38, his wife Poonam, 35, brother Shyam Singh, 33, and Mukesh, 26, a relative. All hailed from the Aliganj police station area in Etah. The family was returning from a trip to Vrindavan for Poonam's medical treatment.
According to local reports, the unfortunate incident on the Etah-Sikandra-Rau Highway was exacerbated by the fog, as the vehicle swerved to avoid stray cattle and crossed into oncoming traffic, leading to a fatal collision. While Brijesh, Shyam Singh, and Mukesh died instantly, Poonam succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: Vehicle rams into ambulance carrying bodies of suspected Khalistani terrorists
Police Crackdown: Eight Notorious Criminals Arrested in Uttar Pradesh
Kaushalya Logistics Expands with New Depots for JK Cement in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Governor Highlights Women's Progress Amid Law and Order Improvements
Adityanath's Mandate: Elevating Law Enforcement Infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh