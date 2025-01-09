Airbus Triumphs Again: Leading the Jetmaking Industry Amid Supply Challenges

Airbus solidified its standing as the leading manufacturer in the aviation sector, delivering 766 airliners in 2024. Despite missing its target of 'around 770' jets, the company continues to dominate over Boeing, which is recovering from an internal crisis with significant regulatory hurdles.

The European plane maker's deliveries, although slightly under expectations, underscore their careful strategy in navigating ongoing global supply chain issues. The delivery figures reflect a slowdown in Airbus' post-pandemic industrial recovery, with a growth rate dropping to 4% from 11% in the previous year.

While Boeing, yet to report its data, trails behind with 370 net orders after cancellations, Airbus remains competitive with 878 gross orders. Analysts note the intense competition for new orders continues between these aviation giants, with Boeing striving for a comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)