Left Menu

Airbus Triumphs Again: Leading the Jetmaking Industry Amid Supply Challenges

In 2024, Airbus delivered 766 airliners, maintaining industry leadership for the sixth consecutive year, amid global supply chain challenges. Despite delivering slightly fewer jets than its target, Airbus remains ahead of Boeing, securing 878 gross orders while Boeing holds 370 net orders amid cautious recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:34 IST
Airbus Triumphs Again: Leading the Jetmaking Industry Amid Supply Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Airbus solidified its standing as the leading manufacturer in the aviation sector, delivering 766 airliners in 2024. Despite missing its target of 'around 770' jets, the company continues to dominate over Boeing, which is recovering from an internal crisis with significant regulatory hurdles.

The European plane maker's deliveries, although slightly under expectations, underscore their careful strategy in navigating ongoing global supply chain issues. The delivery figures reflect a slowdown in Airbus' post-pandemic industrial recovery, with a growth rate dropping to 4% from 11% in the previous year.

While Boeing, yet to report its data, trails behind with 370 net orders after cancellations, Airbus remains competitive with 878 gross orders. Analysts note the intense competition for new orders continues between these aviation giants, with Boeing striving for a comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025