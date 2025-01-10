Left Menu

Unveiling Veer Savarkar: A Journey into His Life and Legacy

On January 4, 2025, Dr. S.G. Suryah, BJP State Secretary, launched his book, 'Veera Savarkar Oru Kalagakaaranin Kathai,' at Krishna Gana Sabha, Chennai. This event highlighted the notable yet misunderstood life of Veer Savarkar and showcased Dr. Suryah's contributions to society, particularly towards education and welfare.

Dr. S.G. Suryah Unveils Book on Veer Savarkar's Legacy at Grand Ceremony in Chennai. Image Credit: ANI
On January 4, 2025, the bustling city of Chennai witnessed the grand unveiling of 'Veera Savarkar Oru Kalagakaaranin Kathai,' a book penned by Dr. S.G. Suryah, BJP State Secretary. The book release, held at Krishna Gana Sabha in T. Nagar, was organized by the Chennai Citizens' Forum. It aimed to shed light on the life and legacy of Veer Savarkar, a historical figure often misunderstood.

The event was graced by B.L. Santosh, BJP's National Organization General Secretary, who presided over the ceremony and officially launched the book. Noteworthy attendees included BJP State President Annamalai, BJP Women's Wing National President Vanathi Srinivasan, and revered journalists Rangaraj Pandey and Kolaakala Srinivas. S.G. Suryah, known for his multifaceted roles as a startup entrepreneur, politician, and corporate lawyer, has continued his family's legacy in politics and has been lauded for his initiatives, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond politics, Dr. S.G. Suryah's contributions to social welfare through the Namo Vasavi Foundation have been transformative. His initiatives like NaMo Meal and NaMo Gurukulam highlight his commitment to addressing food insecurity and educational challenges faced by marginalized communities. Under the project Karka Kasadara, he funds education for over 500 children in South Chennai, underscoring his dedication to building an equitable society and making a profound impact on the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

