PIA Resumes Flights to Europe: A New Era of Connectivity

Pakistan International Airlines has resumed flights to Europe after a four-year EU ban over safety standards. The airline's inaugural flight to Paris marks a new chapter, addressing demand and improving connectivity. PIA plans twice-weekly flights, reflecting increased travel options and cooperation with European aviation authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:45 IST
Pakistan International Airlines resumed its operations in Europe on Friday, marking the end of a four-year hiatus following a suspension by the European Union's aviation agency over safety concerns. The airline's inaugural flight to Paris, carrying 330 passengers, symbolizes a significant milestone in its recovery efforts.

The resumption was celebrated at Islamabad International Airport, with Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif and PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat presiding over the ceremony. The minister commended the efforts of both PIA and the Civil Aviation Authority in meeting EU aviation standards.

PIA now aims to strengthen its presence in Europe, offering twice-weekly direct flights to Paris. The new service has been well-received, reflecting strong demand from the Pakistani community in France and Pakistan. This development is part of broader efforts to privatize the airline and enhance international connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

