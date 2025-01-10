Dollar Dominates as Bond Yields Elevate: Currency Markets on Edge

The dollar is on track to secure its sixth successive week of outperformance against global currencies, driven by elevated bond yields and strong U.S. job forecasts. The bond sell-off, spurred by inflation concerns and tariffs under the Trump administration, has shaken the markets.

As the U.S. 10-year Treasury yields surge to 4.69%, investors watch closely for non-farm payrolls data, which could impact perceptions of prolonged high U.S. rates. Meanwhile, the pound faced a 14-month low, dropping to $1.2303, due to ongoing concerns about British financial stability.

The yen and euro experienced flat trading despite the yen's momentary strengthening. In Japan, attention to inflation and wage gains continues to grow, while the euro zone currency remains close to a two-year low. The dollar index is set for a sixth successive weekly rise.

