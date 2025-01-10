From Bribes to Prosperity: Syrian Entrepreneurs Embrace Economic Shift
After the overthrow of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, small business owners express hope as the new government promises a free-market policy. Entrepreneurs like Saeed anticipate a decline in corrupt practices and a better economic landscape, while relieved to no longer pay extortionate bribes that suffocated their businesses.
In Damascus, small business owners are optimistic about the future following the recent overthrow of Bashar al-Assad. The new government, installed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, vows to adopt a free-market approach and integrate Syria into the global economy, alleviating the burdens that entrepreneurs like Saeed have long endured.
Under the previous regime, Saeed and others faced crippling bribes and stringent trade controls. Each interaction with government officials came with a costly envelope stuffed with cash, a practice that drained resources in a nation struggling with widespread poverty.
Now, with the economic landscape shifting towards a more open market, there is newfound optimism among small and medium enterprises. As the Syrian currency gains strength, entrepreneurs like Adnan envision seizing international opportunities, dreaming of reviving industries once stifled by cronyism and corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- economy
- bribes
- entrepreneurs
- Assad
- free-market
- government
- corruption
- business
- prosperity
