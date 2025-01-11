Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on German Highway: Bus Accident Claims Lives

A bus accident on Germany's A11 highway resulted in two fatalities and several injuries. The incident occurred near an exit to a parking lot by an interchange close to Prenzlau. At the time, 14 or 15 passengers were on board, with no other vehicles involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

A deadly accident involving a bus occurred on a highway in northeastern Germany, claiming the lives of two individuals and leaving an unknown number injured, according to local police.

The calamity took place at an exit leading to a parking lot off the A11 highway near Prenzlau, northeast of Berlin. The bus toppled onto its side, and no other vehicle was thought to be part of the accident. The cause is under investigation.

Authorities reported that between 14 and 15 people were on the bus during the accident. Details regarding the bus's intended route remain unavailable. The A11 connects Berlin with Szczecin in Poland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

