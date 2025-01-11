Tragedy Strikes on German Highway: Bus Accident Claims Lives

A deadly accident involving a bus occurred on a highway in northeastern Germany, claiming the lives of two individuals and leaving an unknown number injured, according to local police.

The calamity took place at an exit leading to a parking lot off the A11 highway near Prenzlau, northeast of Berlin. The bus toppled onto its side, and no other vehicle was thought to be part of the accident. The cause is under investigation.

Authorities reported that between 14 and 15 people were on the bus during the accident. Details regarding the bus's intended route remain unavailable. The A11 connects Berlin with Szczecin in Poland.

(With inputs from agencies.)