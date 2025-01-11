Kolkata Metro Enhances Services on North-South Route

The Kolkata Metro is expanding its capacity on the North-South corridor with additional services starting January 13, as a testing ground for permanent changes. The move aims to aid commuters by offering fourteen more services, split equally in both directions.

From Monday to Saturday, commuters can expect these services during peak hours: from 9 am to 11 am in the morning and 5 pm to 8 pm in the evening. This adjustment will ensure a consistent six-minute interval between trains running from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash.

For those traveling late, special night metro services will also be available, with departures from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 10.40 pm, Monday through Friday, adding convenience and flexibility for passengers.

