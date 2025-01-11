Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Enhances Services on North-South Route

Kolkata Metro is set to introduce additional services on its North-South corridor starting January 13 on a trial basis. There will be fourteen new services running from Monday to Saturday, both during morning and evening peak hours, intended to provide six-minute intervals between trains for commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Metro is expanding its capacity on the North-South corridor with additional services starting January 13, as a testing ground for permanent changes. The move aims to aid commuters by offering fourteen more services, split equally in both directions.

From Monday to Saturday, commuters can expect these services during peak hours: from 9 am to 11 am in the morning and 5 pm to 8 pm in the evening. This adjustment will ensure a consistent six-minute interval between trains running from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash.

For those traveling late, special night metro services will also be available, with departures from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 10.40 pm, Monday through Friday, adding convenience and flexibility for passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

