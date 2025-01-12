Left Menu

Tragedy on the A11: Flixbus Accident Claims Two Lives

A bus accident near Prenzlau, Germany, resulted in two fatalities and several injuries. Operating under difficult conditions, the Flixbus went off-road, leaving a woman and a man dead. The bus was traveling from Berlin to Szczecin, Poland when the incident occurred.

Updated: 12-01-2025 05:07 IST
A tragic bus accident on the A11 highway in northeastern Germany has resulted in two fatalities and left four others seriously injured, according to local authorities.

The incident took place near an interchange close to Prenzlau, northeast of Berlin, during wintry conditions, but the exact cause remains unclear. Flixbus, Germany's leading long-distance bus operator, was en route from Berlin to Szczecin, Poland, when the crash occurred.

The crash claimed the lives of a 29-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, while seven others were left with lesser injuries. The bus, which flipped onto its side, had 13 passengers and a driver on board, but no other vehicles were impacted in the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

