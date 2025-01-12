Adani's Rs 65,000 Crore Investment Boom in Chhattisgarh
Industrialist Gautam Adani announced a massive investment of Rs 65,000 crore in Chhattisgarh, aiming to expand energy and cement projects. The plan includes Rs 60,000 crore for power plants, Rs 5,000 crore for cement expansions, and additional funds for CSR initiatives. Potential collaborations in manufacturing and data centers were also discussed.
In an ambitious move, industrialist Gautam Adani has committed Rs 65,000 crore to advancing energy and cement projects in Chhattisgarh. This investment is set to significantly boost the state's industrial landscape.
During a meeting with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur, Adani outlined plans to inject Rs 60,000 crore into expanding power plants across Raipur, Korba, and Raigarh. This expansion is projected to enhance the state's power generation capacity by an impressive 6,120 megawatts.
Furthermore, the Adani Group plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore in cement plant developments while also pledging Rs 10,000 crore over four years to support education, healthcare, skill development, and tourism initiatives. Potential collaborations in defense manufacturing and data center establishments were also on the agenda.
