Left Menu

Adani's Rs 65,000 Crore Investment Boom in Chhattisgarh

Industrialist Gautam Adani announced a massive investment of Rs 65,000 crore in Chhattisgarh, aiming to expand energy and cement projects. The plan includes Rs 60,000 crore for power plants, Rs 5,000 crore for cement expansions, and additional funds for CSR initiatives. Potential collaborations in manufacturing and data centers were also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 12-01-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 13:28 IST
Adani's Rs 65,000 Crore Investment Boom in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move, industrialist Gautam Adani has committed Rs 65,000 crore to advancing energy and cement projects in Chhattisgarh. This investment is set to significantly boost the state's industrial landscape.

During a meeting with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur, Adani outlined plans to inject Rs 60,000 crore into expanding power plants across Raipur, Korba, and Raigarh. This expansion is projected to enhance the state's power generation capacity by an impressive 6,120 megawatts.

Furthermore, the Adani Group plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore in cement plant developments while also pledging Rs 10,000 crore over four years to support education, healthcare, skill development, and tourism initiatives. Potential collaborations in defense manufacturing and data center establishments were also on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025