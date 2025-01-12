Bihar's Transformative Push: Rs 1,107 Crore Development Wave in Madhubani

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a major development initiative worth Rs 1,107 crore in Madhubani district. On Sunday, he laid foundation stones and inaugurated 139 projects, emphasizing the government's commitment to infrastructure and growth.

Additionally, Kumar revealed plans to urge the central government to initiate flight services from Madhubani airport under the UDAN scheme. This comes as the CM chaired a crucial meeting to review ongoing projects and listened to concerns brought up by district officials and elected representatives.

In a move to boost local economy, Kumar announced the development of a new 500-acre industrial area in Laukahi. The Chief Minister also inspected welfare programs, including the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme and the CM Agricultural Electricity Connection Scheme, ensuring that locals benefit directly from government schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)