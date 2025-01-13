Left Menu

Dollar Surges: U.S. Economy Outpaces Global Peers

The dollar started the week strong due to robust U.S. job growth and economic performance, impacting currencies like the euro and NZ dollar which remain near multi-year lows. Expectations grow concerning the new Trump administration's economic policies affecting inflation, with markets reconsidering Federal Reserve rate cuts for this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 06:47 IST
Dollar Surges: U.S. Economy Outpaces Global Peers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar began the week with significant strength, buoyed by a robust jobs report that highlighted the comparative resilience of the American economy against global counterparts. This surge left key currencies such as the euro and New Zealand dollar floundering at multi-year lows in early Asian trade on Monday.

Market activity was muted due to a public holiday in Japan, but the Australian dollar also felt the pressure, struggling to rise from a four-year low of $0.6139. It managed a slight rally, trading 0.1% higher, yet concerns persist over global economic headwinds.

Driving confidence in the dollar's performance is data revealing an unexpected acceleration in U.S. job growth by December's close, coupled with a dip in unemployment to 4.1%. Such data solidifies 'U.S. economic exceptionalism' as a leading market trend entering 2025, according to Nick Rees from Monex Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025