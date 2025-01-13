Dollar Surges: U.S. Economy Outpaces Global Peers
The dollar started the week strong due to robust U.S. job growth and economic performance, impacting currencies like the euro and NZ dollar which remain near multi-year lows. Expectations grow concerning the new Trump administration's economic policies affecting inflation, with markets reconsidering Federal Reserve rate cuts for this year.
The U.S. dollar began the week with significant strength, buoyed by a robust jobs report that highlighted the comparative resilience of the American economy against global counterparts. This surge left key currencies such as the euro and New Zealand dollar floundering at multi-year lows in early Asian trade on Monday.
Market activity was muted due to a public holiday in Japan, but the Australian dollar also felt the pressure, struggling to rise from a four-year low of $0.6139. It managed a slight rally, trading 0.1% higher, yet concerns persist over global economic headwinds.
Driving confidence in the dollar's performance is data revealing an unexpected acceleration in U.S. job growth by December's close, coupled with a dip in unemployment to 4.1%. Such data solidifies 'U.S. economic exceptionalism' as a leading market trend entering 2025, according to Nick Rees from Monex Europe.
