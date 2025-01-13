Mahakumbh 2025: Economic Bonanza Poised to Transform Prayagraj

Prayagraj's Mahakumbh 2025 commenced with projections of generating a staggering trade value of approximately Rs 2 lakh crore, as per the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). This month-long congregation, celebrated as the largest human gathering globally, is set to draw around 400 million visitors, fostering substantial growth in local trade, tourism, and job creation.

Experts attribute the economic boom primarily to the hospitality and tourism sectors, expected to contribute Rs 40,000 crore. 'Mahakumbh will witness extensive economic activities,' stated CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal. He estimates an average spend of Rs 5,000 per pilgrim, translating into a substantial cumulative expenditure exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore across hotels, guesthouses, and other amenities.

The food and beverage industry alone promises an infusion of Rs 20,000 crore, including sales of packaged goods and meals. Key religious merchandise, valued at another Rs 20,000 crore, will also drive economic activity. In addition, transportation logistics are predicted to add Rs 10,000 crore, with tourism services contributing a similar amount.

Additional revenues are anticipated from temporary medical services, and sectors like e-ticketing and digital payments, cumulatively worth Rs 1,000 crore. Media and entertainment are projected to create Rs 10,000 crore in trade activity. This large-scale event is instrumental in enhancing the regional economy and promoting UP's tourism globally.

Overall, Mahakumbh 2025 is expected to leave a lasting economic footprint on Prayagraj, generating diverse business opportunities and catalyzing employment in the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)