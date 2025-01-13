South Korea's Delayed Reopening of Muan Airport
South Korea's government will extend the closure of Muan International Airport until January 19, following the crash of a Jeju Air plane last month. The December 29 accident, involving a Boeing 737-800, resulted in 179 fatalities, prompting an ongoing investigation at the site.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:50 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's government has announced the continuation of the shutdown of Muan International Airport until January 19, following a tragic aviation accident last month.
The airport serves as the investigation site for the crash of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, which took place on December 29, causing the deaths of all 179 passengers onboard.
The transport ministry emphasized the extended closure is necessary to facilitate the comprehensive investigation into the cause of this devastating incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Boeing 737-800 Crash in South Korea
NCW Launches Investigation into Anna University Assault Case
Tragic Blaze at Bangkok Hotel Claims Lives: Investigation Underway
Police Crack Down on Gwalior Murder: Two Arrests as Investigation Unfolds
Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas' Condition: Updates and Investigation Post-Incident at Nehru Stadium