Left Menu

Dhruv Consultancy Wins Landmark Metro Integration Contract with MMRDA

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited has secured a significant contract with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, becoming the Project Management Consultant for Multi-Modal Integration at six Mumbai Metro Line 5 stations. This venture, set for a 12-month completion, marks a strategic expansion into urban transit infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:58 IST
Dhruv Consultancy Wins Landmark Metro Integration Contract with MMRDA
Dhruv Marks Entry By Bagging First Supervision Contract For Multi-Modal Project. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited (DCSL) has announced the receipt of a significant Letter of Acceptance from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Under a contract valued at Rs1.35 crore, Dhruv Consultancy will serve as the Project Management Consultant to oversee Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) facilities at six stations along Mumbai Metro Line 5's Phase I route, spanning from Balkum Naka to Dhamankar Naka. The project is anticipated to be completed within a year.

The Multi-Modal facilities integration is crucial for contemporary urban infrastructure, improving connectivity, streamlining transit systems, and reducing metropolitan congestion. This contract highlights Dhruv Consultancy's post-pandemic resilience, innovation, and ability to adapt, marking its first foray into the Multi-Modal Integration sector. It aims to enhance its reputation in complex urban projects while expanding into high-growth areas like metro transit and multi-modal infrastructure.

Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy, stated the project underscores their dedication to quality urban development, bringing advanced expertise to a critical undertaking to enhance Mumbai's connectivity. It supports their strategic goal to diversify pursuits and advance in India's urban mobility future, benefitting commuters through improved last-mile connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025