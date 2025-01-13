Dhruv Consultancy Wins Landmark Metro Integration Contract with MMRDA
Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited has secured a significant contract with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, becoming the Project Management Consultant for Multi-Modal Integration at six Mumbai Metro Line 5 stations. This venture, set for a 12-month completion, marks a strategic expansion into urban transit infrastructure.
Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited (DCSL) has announced the receipt of a significant Letter of Acceptance from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Under a contract valued at Rs1.35 crore, Dhruv Consultancy will serve as the Project Management Consultant to oversee Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) facilities at six stations along Mumbai Metro Line 5's Phase I route, spanning from Balkum Naka to Dhamankar Naka. The project is anticipated to be completed within a year.
The Multi-Modal facilities integration is crucial for contemporary urban infrastructure, improving connectivity, streamlining transit systems, and reducing metropolitan congestion. This contract highlights Dhruv Consultancy's post-pandemic resilience, innovation, and ability to adapt, marking its first foray into the Multi-Modal Integration sector. It aims to enhance its reputation in complex urban projects while expanding into high-growth areas like metro transit and multi-modal infrastructure.
Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy, stated the project underscores their dedication to quality urban development, bringing advanced expertise to a critical undertaking to enhance Mumbai's connectivity. It supports their strategic goal to diversify pursuits and advance in India's urban mobility future, benefitting commuters through improved last-mile connectivity.
