AMET University's Convocation Honors Maritime Legend Capt. Joseph

AMET University's 14th Convocation celebrated graduates and honored Capt. Thanuvelil Koshy Joseph with an Honorary Doctorate. His influential career in maritime education was highlighted, and he expressed gratitude, dedicating the honor to supporters. Distinguished guests attended the event, acknowledging AMET's contributions to global maritime education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:46 IST
AMET University Honors Capt. T.K. Joseph With Honorary Doctorate. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AMET University celebrated its 14th Convocation on January 4, 2025, a day marked by significant achievements for its graduates and a distinguished honorary recognition. The event, led by Dr. J. Ramachandran, Founder and Chancellor, witnessed Capt. Thanuvelil Koshy Joseph receive an Honorary Doctorate, acknowledging his impactful contributions to maritime education.

Capt. Joseph, a cornerstone in maritime training, has shaped the careers of countless maritime professionals. His leadership as the Captain Superintendent of the Training Ship Rajendra and key roles at LBS College are noteworthy, influencing the Indian maritime education landscape profoundly. The citation for his honorary degree highlighted these milestones, celebrating his lasting legacy.

In his acceptance speech, Capt. Joseph, participating remotely, conveyed heartfelt gratitude to AMET University, emphasizing the institution's role in nurturing future maritime leaders. He humbly dedicated the honor to his students, colleagues, and mentors, recognizing the collective effort in advancing maritime education, a field he passionately contributed to for many years.

Many of Capt. Joseph's protégés now hold influential positions worldwide, testament to his enduring influence. His published works on maritime subjects continue to be vital resources for education. The ceremony attracted noted figures such as AICTE Chairman Prof. T.G. Sitharam and others, underscoring the occasion's significance in the maritime education realm.

The event also saw Prof. Dr. V. Rajendran, Vice Chancellor of AMET University, present the annual report, highlighting the university's achievements. The ceremony culminated in speeches reflecting on AMET's 32-year journey towards becoming a global maritime knowledge center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

