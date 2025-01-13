Tragic Collision in Dense Rajasthan Fog Claims Three Lives
A fatal collision between a vehicle and a roadways bus occurred in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district amid dense fog. The accident resulted in the deaths of three individuals, identified as Gurucharan Singh, Badal Singh, and Swarnjit Kaur. Authorities attribute the crash to poor visibility.
An early morning collision between a vehicle and a roadways bus claimed the lives of three individuals in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district. The accident occurred on Monday amid dense fog conditions that severely impaired visibility.
According to Surendra Rana, Station House Officer (SHO) of Padampur, the roadways bus was en route from Sriganganagar to Bikaner when the near-zero visibility due to fog led to the tragic incident.
The victims, who were identified as Gurucharan Singh, Badal Singh, and Swarnjit Kaur, succumbed to their injuries as the authorities struggled to manage chaotic conditions at the accident site.
