Michelin Appoints Vitor Silva as President for Africa, India, and Middle East

French tyre giant, Michelin, announced on Monday the appointment of Vitor Silva as President for the Africa, India, and Middle East (AIM) Region. Silva will be stationed in Pune for his new role.

Vitor Silva has amassed over 28 years of experience with Michelin, holding diverse leadership positions in sales, marketing, and commercial functions across North America, Europe, and Asia. Prior to this role, he was the Chief Operating Officer at Euromaster, a prominent subsidiary of the Michelin Group and a leading service provider for car, van, and truck fleets in Europe.

Michelin highlighted that Silva will spearhead growth in the AIM region while improving customer experiences and fostering innovation aligned with the company's sustainable mobility goals.

