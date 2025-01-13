Aragen Boosts Growth with $100 Million Quadria Capital Investment
Aragen, a contract research, development, and manufacturing organization, secured a $100 million investment from Quadria Capital. This funding will enable strategic growth in capabilities and infrastructure, fulfilling rising demand from US and European innovators. Quadria joins Goldman Sachs as a strategic investor in Aragen.
- Country:
- India
Aragen, a leading contract research, development, and manufacturing organization, announced on Monday that it has secured a substantial $100 million investment from private equity firm Quadria Capital.
The investment facilitates Quadria's acquisition of a minority stake in Aragen, valuing the company at approximately $1.4 billion through a mix of fresh capital infusion and a minor sale of shares by existing investors.
This funding will empower Aragen to expand its capabilities and infrastructure, addressing the growing need for outsourcing services by innovators in the United States and Europe. Quadria now joins Goldman Sachs as a strategic investor in Aragen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations
The Telecom Tug-of-War: Investment, Expansion, and Satellite Rivals
Ultraviolette Gears Up for Global Expansion
A Year of Health Reforms and Innovations
CCI focused on developing ecosystems that ensure algorithmic transparency, accountability while promoting innovation: Ravneet Kaur tells PTI.