Aragen Boosts Growth with $100 Million Quadria Capital Investment

Aragen, a leading contract research, development, and manufacturing organization, announced on Monday that it has secured a substantial $100 million investment from private equity firm Quadria Capital.

The investment facilitates Quadria's acquisition of a minority stake in Aragen, valuing the company at approximately $1.4 billion through a mix of fresh capital infusion and a minor sale of shares by existing investors.

This funding will empower Aragen to expand its capabilities and infrastructure, addressing the growing need for outsourcing services by innovators in the United States and Europe. Quadria now joins Goldman Sachs as a strategic investor in Aragen.

