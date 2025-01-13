Left Menu

Aragen Boosts Growth with $100 Million Quadria Capital Investment

Aragen, a contract research, development, and manufacturing organization, secured a $100 million investment from Quadria Capital. This funding will enable strategic growth in capabilities and infrastructure, fulfilling rising demand from US and European innovators. Quadria joins Goldman Sachs as a strategic investor in Aragen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:28 IST
Aragen, a leading contract research, development, and manufacturing organization, announced on Monday that it has secured a substantial $100 million investment from private equity firm Quadria Capital.

The investment facilitates Quadria's acquisition of a minority stake in Aragen, valuing the company at approximately $1.4 billion through a mix of fresh capital infusion and a minor sale of shares by existing investors.

This funding will empower Aragen to expand its capabilities and infrastructure, addressing the growing need for outsourcing services by innovators in the United States and Europe. Quadria now joins Goldman Sachs as a strategic investor in Aragen.

