Left Menu

Infrastructure Dreams: Bridging India with Connectivity

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted the vital role of infrastructure in achieving a developed India. Key projects, including the inauguration of the Sonamarg tunnel, aim to enhance connectivity and boost tourism and business, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, contributing to a prosperous and united nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonamarg | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:47 IST
Infrastructure Dreams: Bridging India with Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the critical importance of infrastructure development in realizing the vision of a developed India. Speaking at a rally where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sonamarg tunnel, Gadkari underscored the need for advanced transport and communication to bolster the economy.

Highlighting projects underway in Jammu and Kashmir, Gadkari spoke about the state's potential transformation through enhanced connectivity. The newly opened Sonamarg tunnel provides all-weather access and is seen as a historic step towards integrating remote areas, fostering tourism, and creating employment opportunities.

Gadkari detailed ongoing efforts, including the soon-to-be-completed Zojila tunnel and several major corridors, all aimed at reducing travel times and stimulating economic growth. The minister expressed confidence that these initiatives will fulfill the Prime Minister's mission to connect Kashmir with Delhi, thus reducing both physical and emotional distances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025