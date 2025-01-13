Infrastructure Dreams: Bridging India with Connectivity
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted the vital role of infrastructure in achieving a developed India. Key projects, including the inauguration of the Sonamarg tunnel, aim to enhance connectivity and boost tourism and business, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, contributing to a prosperous and united nation.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the critical importance of infrastructure development in realizing the vision of a developed India. Speaking at a rally where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sonamarg tunnel, Gadkari underscored the need for advanced transport and communication to bolster the economy.
Highlighting projects underway in Jammu and Kashmir, Gadkari spoke about the state's potential transformation through enhanced connectivity. The newly opened Sonamarg tunnel provides all-weather access and is seen as a historic step towards integrating remote areas, fostering tourism, and creating employment opportunities.
Gadkari detailed ongoing efforts, including the soon-to-be-completed Zojila tunnel and several major corridors, all aimed at reducing travel times and stimulating economic growth. The minister expressed confidence that these initiatives will fulfill the Prime Minister's mission to connect Kashmir with Delhi, thus reducing both physical and emotional distances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Exclusion of Historical Holidays in Jammu and Kashmir
Transformative Infrastructure Leap in Ramban: Bridging Connectivity Gaps
Rajasthan Sets Sights on Boosting Tourism and Economic Growth
Omar Abdullah Praises Manmohan Singh’s Lasting Impact on Jammu and Kashmir, Amidst Memorial Controversy
Hemant Soren's Vision: Turning Jharkhand into an Eco-Tourism Hub