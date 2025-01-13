Infrastructure Dreams: Bridging India with Connectivity

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the critical importance of infrastructure development in realizing the vision of a developed India. Speaking at a rally where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sonamarg tunnel, Gadkari underscored the need for advanced transport and communication to bolster the economy.

Highlighting projects underway in Jammu and Kashmir, Gadkari spoke about the state's potential transformation through enhanced connectivity. The newly opened Sonamarg tunnel provides all-weather access and is seen as a historic step towards integrating remote areas, fostering tourism, and creating employment opportunities.

Gadkari detailed ongoing efforts, including the soon-to-be-completed Zojila tunnel and several major corridors, all aimed at reducing travel times and stimulating economic growth. The minister expressed confidence that these initiatives will fulfill the Prime Minister's mission to connect Kashmir with Delhi, thus reducing both physical and emotional distances.

(With inputs from agencies.)