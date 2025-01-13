Left Menu

Kinetic Green Partners with Yuma Energy to Revolutionize E-Mobility in India

Kinetic Green Energy collaborates with Yuma Energy to deploy 1 lakh electric vehicles over four years to enhance last-mile e-mobility in India. Starting from Pune, it will provide 1,000 E-Luna vehicles for delivery services. The partnership aims to expand nationally, supported by Yuma's battery-as-a-service network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions announced a strategic partnership with Yuma Energy to introduce 1 lakh electric vehicles over the next four years, aiming to advance last-mile e-mobility in India.

The initiative will commence in Pune next month, deploying around 1,000 E-Luna vehicles to selected fleet operators for various delivery applications like food and e-commerce.

Nationwide expansion plans include implementing swap-ready EVs in Yuma Energy's battery-as-a-service network, enhancing convenience for users with access to over 200 battery swapping stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

