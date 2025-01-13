Kinetic Green Partners with Yuma Energy to Revolutionize E-Mobility in India

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions announced a strategic partnership with Yuma Energy to introduce 1 lakh electric vehicles over the next four years, aiming to advance last-mile e-mobility in India.

The initiative will commence in Pune next month, deploying around 1,000 E-Luna vehicles to selected fleet operators for various delivery applications like food and e-commerce.

Nationwide expansion plans include implementing swap-ready EVs in Yuma Energy's battery-as-a-service network, enhancing convenience for users with access to over 200 battery swapping stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)