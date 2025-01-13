Left Menu

India's Renewable Energy Milestone: A 15.84% Surge Towards Sustainability

India's renewable energy sector experienced a significant growth of 15.84% in 2024, reaching a capacity of 209.44 GW. The increase highlights India's commitment to clean energy under the 'Panchamrit' framework, with major contributions from solar and wind sectors. Efforts align with the goal of 500 GW by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's renewable energy sector has achieved an impressive 15.84% growth, expanding its installed capacity to 209.44 GW by December 2024, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

This notable surge underscores India's steadfast commitment to clean energy as outlined in the 'Panchamrit' framework established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The year 2024 witnessed a record-breaking addition of 28.64 GW, reflecting a monumental increase of 119.46% compared to the previous year.

Solar energy emerged as the leader in this expansion, adding 24.54 GW, while wind energy contributed 3.42 GW to the total capacity. With initiatives like these, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reaffirmed the government's pledge to meet the target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, aligning with India's ambitious climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

