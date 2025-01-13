Tragic Collision on Highway 16 in Odisha Claims Two Lives

A fatal accident on Odisha's National Highway 16 led to the deaths of two individuals on Monday. According to police reports, the incident occurred when a car hit a pedestrian, crashed into the median, and subsequently collided with an oncoming pick-up van.

The crash took place near the Janla outpost, located at the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, around 4 PM. Authorities have identified the victims as Harendra Singh, a 55-year-old from Nayagarh district, and Pratap Nayak, a 30-year-old from Angul district, who was driving the pick-up van.

The car, heading towards Bhubaneswar, contained four passengers, one of whom sustained injuries. Both vehicles involved in the incident have been seized by the police, who have launched a thorough investigation to uncover the details of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)