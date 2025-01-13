Tragic Collision on Highway 16 in Odisha Claims Two Lives
Two people died in a tragic accident on Odisha's National Highway 16 when a car crashed into a median and collided with a pick-up van. Both vehicles have been seized, and an investigation is underway. The victims were identified as Harendra Singh and Pratap Nayak.
- Country:
- India
A fatal accident on Odisha's National Highway 16 led to the deaths of two individuals on Monday. According to police reports, the incident occurred when a car hit a pedestrian, crashed into the median, and subsequently collided with an oncoming pick-up van.
The crash took place near the Janla outpost, located at the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, around 4 PM. Authorities have identified the victims as Harendra Singh, a 55-year-old from Nayagarh district, and Pratap Nayak, a 30-year-old from Angul district, who was driving the pick-up van.
The car, heading towards Bhubaneswar, contained four passengers, one of whom sustained injuries. Both vehicles involved in the incident have been seized by the police, who have launched a thorough investigation to uncover the details of the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy on National Highway: Two Lives Lost in Fiery Truck Collision
Rising Crime Wave in Bhubaneswar Amid Decline in Cuttack
Gadkari Urges Banerjee's Intervention for National Highway Progress
Bhubaneswar Gears Up to Host Pravasi Bharatiya Divas with Cultural Splendor
From Spain to Bhubaneswar: A Daughter's Quest to Reunite with Her Past