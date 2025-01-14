Left Menu

Strategic Alliance: Russia and Iran Forge New Path

Russia and Iran are set to formalize a comprehensive strategic partnership during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The discussions will cover trade, investment, transport, logistics, and humanitarian issues, with both regional and international implications.

Updated: 14-01-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:04 IST
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Tuesday that the upcoming strategic partnership treaty between Russia and Iran will not target any other countries. The treaty is expected to be signed following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The discussions, scheduled for January 17 in Russia, will explore various aspects of cooperation including trade, investment, transport, and logistics. Additionally, the leaders are poised to address humanitarian issues along with regional and international matters, according to the Kremlin's statement on Monday.

This much-anticipated pact aims to strengthen bilateral ties, presenting opportunities within diverse sectors and promoting collaboration without implying aggression towards other nations.

