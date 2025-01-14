Left Menu

'No Helmet, No Fuel' Initiative: A Game-Changer for Road Safety in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department, following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, is pushing for a 'No Helmet, No Fuel' policy in urban areas to curb road fatalities involving two-wheelers. The initiative involves denying fuel to riders without helmets. This effort seeks collaboration from major oil companies.

The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department seeks the support of top oil companies, urging a 'No Helmet, No Fuel' policy for urban areas to tackle two-wheeler accident deaths. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized road safety campaigns, aiming to address the 25,000-26,000 annual fatalities in traffic accidents across the state.

Following directives from the chief minister, the transport department sent letters to district magistrates to enforce this policy, denying fuel to two-wheeler riders lacking helmets. The initiative targets the demographic most affected, riders aged 18-35, responsible for 51% of road accidents in the state.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh highlighted the benefits for oil companies supporting the initiative, positioning them as leaders in public safety. The policy is backed by legal provisions mandating helmet use and aligns with goals to cut road deaths by 50%. The department also stresses collaboration with fuel stations and awareness efforts for effective enforcement.

