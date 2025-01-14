Left Menu

Market Rally: U.S. Stock Futures Surge Amid Economic Speculation

U.S. stock index futures rose as investors anticipated December's inflation data and upcoming corporate earnings. Falling Treasury yields helped boost market sentiment. Analysts highlighted the potential for rising tariffs under the Trump administration, affecting Federal Reserve policy expectations. Key economic data and bank earnings reports are on the horizon.

Updated: 14-01-2025 18:13 IST
In anticipation of crucial inflation data and corporate earnings, U.S. stock index futures witnessed an uptick this Tuesday. Investors were heartened by the easing of Treasury yields, amid mixed economic signals affecting the larger market strategy.

Market analysts are keeping a close eye on potential tariff changes under the incoming Trump administration, which could alter Federal Reserve policy expectations. A recent report suggests a gradual approach to tariff hikes, providing the U.S. additional negotiating leverage on the international stage.

This week's focus includes inflation indicators and reports from major banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley. These reports are expected to reflect strong earnings amid robust trading and dealmaking activities. Other attention-grabbing movements include Nvidia's rise post-declines and Applied Digital's sharp increase following investment news.

