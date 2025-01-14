Left Menu

Streamlining Tourism: Goa's Economic Push

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant issued directives to boost ease of doing business in the tourism sector during the state Tourism Board meeting. The discussion addressed issues like stray animals on beaches. An action plan will be formulated based on the chief secretary's report.

In a strategic move to improve the ease of doing business, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant provided directives during a recent state Tourism Board meeting.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte highlighted that the Goa Tourism Board is unique for having equal representation from government and industry, emphasizing the Chief Minister's commitment to enhancing the tourism sector.

The meeting also addressed concerns about stray cattle and dogs on beaches, with plans underway for an action plan based on the state chief secretary's report.

