Blue Dart's Green Logistics Revolution

Blue Dart has launched a major logistics hub in Bijwasan, Delhi, enhancing air and ground connectivity in northern India. The hub aligns with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, supporting sustainable logistics practices and increasing distribution capacity with advanced automation, emphasizing Blue Dart's commitment to low-carbon operations.

Updated: 14-01-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:13 IST
Blue Dart has unveiled a major logistics facility in Bijwasan, Delhi, aimed at boosting connectivity across the northern region. This facility integrates air and ground transport, strategically positioned near key transport nodes like the IGI Airport and Indian Railways.

This launch significantly supports the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, aiming to enhance logistical efficiency and sustainability. Equipped with solar power and advanced cargo handling systems, the hub underscores Blue Dart and DHL Group's commitment to environmentally responsible logistics.

Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel emphasized the hub's role in scalability and sustainability, marking it as India's largest low-emission integrated logistics hub, ready to handle extensive shipment volumes with precision and reduced environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

