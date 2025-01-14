Left Menu

EU Challenges China's Medical Device Procurement Practices

The European Commission has found China's public tenders for medical devices to be discriminatory against EU suppliers. Following an investigation, the EU may apply restrictions on Chinese suppliers. Despite ongoing tensions, the EU seeks to negotiate with China to address these procurement imbalances.

The European Commission has determined that EU medical device suppliers face bias in China's public tenders, a conclusion that might prompt restrictions on Chinese suppliers in Europe. The EU executive highlights potential measures such as banning Chinese bidders from EU procurement markets or penalizing their bids for five years.

This investigation, the first under the EU's International Procurement Instrument initiated in April 2024, aims to maintain procurement reciprocity. Evidence indicates that China favors its own devices for hospitals, resulting in low bids unattainable by profit-driven companies.

Despite criticisms from Beijing and escalating tensions, the EU remains open to discussions with China to resolve the issue. Should negotiations fail, the EU could impose corrective measures to exclude Chinese bidders from EU government contracts.

