Quick Recovery: MEMU Train Derailment Near Puducherry

A coach of a MEMU train bound for Puducherry derailed at the Villupuram railway yard on Tuesday during the shunting process, according to Southern Railway officials. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Passengers awaiting the Villupuram-Puducherry MEMU were accommodated in the Dadar-Puducherry express, which made stops at all intervening stations to allow a timely journey. This strategy aimed to minimize inconvenience and delay for the travelers involved.

The disruption was limited to the Villupuram-Puducherry route as the main line remained unaffected. Service on the affected line resumed at 8:40 AM after the track was cleared, confirmed the railway release, ensuring traffic continuity for the broader network.

(With inputs from agencies.)