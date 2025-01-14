Left Menu

Quick Recovery: MEMU Train Derailment Near Puducherry

A MEMU train wheel derailed in Villupuram yard, temporarily affecting the route to Puducherry. No injuries were reported. Passengers were shifted to the Dadar-Puducherry Express to minimize delays. Normal train services resumed after clearance of the track, ensuring uninterrupted mainline traffic.

Villupuram(Tn) | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:03 IST
A coach of a MEMU train bound for Puducherry derailed at the Villupuram railway yard on Tuesday during the shunting process, according to Southern Railway officials. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Passengers awaiting the Villupuram-Puducherry MEMU were accommodated in the Dadar-Puducherry express, which made stops at all intervening stations to allow a timely journey. This strategy aimed to minimize inconvenience and delay for the travelers involved.

The disruption was limited to the Villupuram-Puducherry route as the main line remained unaffected. Service on the affected line resumed at 8:40 AM after the track was cleared, confirmed the railway release, ensuring traffic continuity for the broader network.

