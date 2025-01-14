Left Menu

Railways' New Horizon: Kashmir Connected by Train

The Commissioner of Railway Safety has sanctioned the opening of a new Broad Gauge line, connecting Kashmir to the rest of India, marking the completion of a longstanding railway project. The approval follows meticulous inspections and successful trials, overcoming significant geographical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-01-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:03 IST
Railways' New Horizon: Kashmir Connected by Train
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The long-awaited connection of Kashmir to the rest of the Indian railway network is now a reality. Commissioner of Railway Safety, Dinesh Chand Deshwal, authorised the opening of the newly constructed Broad Gauge line after thorough inspections, officials reported on Tuesday.

This milestone comes after a detailed two-day review of the Katra-Reasi section, part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link. The authorisation allows for the public carrying of both passengers and freight, culminating a project that began in 1997 and faced numerous delays due to complex terrain.

Spanning 272 km, the line saw phased commissioning with previous segments completed between 2009 and 2022. The last segment, a 17 km stretch between Reasi and Katra, was completed in December 2024, marking the full realisation of this ambitious project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025