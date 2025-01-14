Railways' New Horizon: Kashmir Connected by Train

The long-awaited connection of Kashmir to the rest of the Indian railway network is now a reality. Commissioner of Railway Safety, Dinesh Chand Deshwal, authorised the opening of the newly constructed Broad Gauge line after thorough inspections, officials reported on Tuesday.

This milestone comes after a detailed two-day review of the Katra-Reasi section, part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link. The authorisation allows for the public carrying of both passengers and freight, culminating a project that began in 1997 and faced numerous delays due to complex terrain.

Spanning 272 km, the line saw phased commissioning with previous segments completed between 2009 and 2022. The last segment, a 17 km stretch between Reasi and Katra, was completed in December 2024, marking the full realisation of this ambitious project.

