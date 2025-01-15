Left Menu

Stock Market Jitters Amid Inflation Concerns

The stock market remained volatile as the S&P 500 closed nearly unchanged and the Nasdaq dipped after investors assessed inflation data and awaited quarterly earnings. Concerns about the Federal Reserve's policy and potential tariffs were prevalent, while big banks are expected to report robust profits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 02:33 IST
Stock Market Jitters Amid Inflation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 ended the day nearly unchanged, while the Nasdaq saw a slight decline after a tumultuous trading session. Investors weighed new inflation data and awaited quarterly earnings reports to evaluate stock valuations and the U.S. economy's strength.

Initial gains fueled by a Labor Department report on a smaller-than-expected rise in the producer price index were offset by anticipation of Wednesday's consumer price index results. "Although there was a relief rally, uncertainty about interest rates and the Federal Reserve's direction persists," said Chris Fasciano of Commonwealth Financial Network.

With earnings season kicking off, big banks are expected to report strong profits, although healthcare stocks lagged. The S&P 500 bank index rose, buoyed by Goldman Sachs' performance, while elevated U.S. Treasury yields and potential Trump administration tariffs kept investors cautious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025