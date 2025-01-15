Dollar's Rally Stalls Amid Inflation Anticipation
The U.S. dollar's rally encountered caution as traders awaited a key inflation report. The euro and sterling experienced pressure from economic concerns. Market focus remains on President-elect Trump's policy impacts, with potential inflation expectations affecting the dollar's performance.
The formidable rally of the U.S. dollar appeared to lose momentum on Wednesday as traders exercised caution ahead of a crucial consumer inflation report from the U.S., causing hesitancy in the markets.
The dollar steadied in early Asian trading after an overnight fall, retreating from a two-year high. A subdued U.S. producer price report contributed to falling Treasury yields.
With the euro and sterling under pressure, the market's keen focus on U.S. President-elect Trump's policy plans, particularly anticipated inflation impacts, continues to influence the dollar's trajectory.
