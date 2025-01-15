Left Menu

Dollar's Rally Stalls Amid Inflation Anticipation

The U.S. dollar's rally encountered caution as traders awaited a key inflation report. The euro and sterling experienced pressure from economic concerns. Market focus remains on President-elect Trump's policy impacts, with potential inflation expectations affecting the dollar's performance.

Updated: 15-01-2025 07:02 IST
Dollar's Rally Stalls Amid Inflation Anticipation
The formidable rally of the U.S. dollar appeared to lose momentum on Wednesday as traders exercised caution ahead of a crucial consumer inflation report from the U.S., causing hesitancy in the markets.

The dollar steadied in early Asian trading after an overnight fall, retreating from a two-year high. A subdued U.S. producer price report contributed to falling Treasury yields.

With the euro and sterling under pressure, the market's keen focus on U.S. President-elect Trump's policy plans, particularly anticipated inflation impacts, continues to influence the dollar's trajectory.

