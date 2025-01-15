Left Menu

Igniting Innovation: India's Startup Baithak and Baatcheet

Startup Policy Forum (SPF), in collaboration with DPIIT and Startup India, is launching key initiatives named Startup Baithak and Startup Baatcheet to celebrate National Startup Day 2025. The event aims to unite over 100 startup leaders, government officials, and investors to discuss policy challenges and the future of innovation in India.

In New Delhi, an ambitious initiative led by the Startup Policy Forum aims to shape India's startup ecosystem through two key events: Startup Baithak and Startup Baatcheet. Supported by DPIIT and Startup India, these events will mark National Startup Day 2025 by fostering dialogue among industry leaders and policymakers.

Startup Baithak will consist of exclusive policy roundtables located at the iconic G20 Summit Room, discussing issues such as Data Privacy and AI Governance. Participants will include industry giants like Swiggy and Zerodha, as well as government officials and regulators, crafting a roadmap for future innovation in India.

Concurrently, Startup Baatcheet offers an informal platform for founders, investors, and policymakers to collaborate on India's entrepreneurial outlook for 2025. This setting aims to capture insights and cultivate partnerships that will help steer the nation's vibrant startup landscape forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

