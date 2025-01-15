Sri Lanka Seeks Indian Investment to Boost Economy

During his visit to Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Plantation & Community Infrastructure, Sundaralingam Pradeep, sought to foster economic collaborations between India and Sri Lanka. In Coimbatore, he engaged with Vishnu Prabhu, Trade Commissioner of Papua New Guinea, at Prabhu's residence, discussing investment opportunities.

Highlighting the Indian government's vital role in aiding Sri Lanka's economic recovery, Pradeep emphasized various Indian-backed programs, including resettlement projects and free housing schemes that support the Sri Lankan people.

Appealing to Indian investors, Pradeep invited Prabhu to consider investment ventures in Sri Lanka. In response, Prabhu expressed his commitment to exploring potential investment pathways to support Sri Lanka's economic development.

