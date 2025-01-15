Left Menu

Sri Lanka Seeks Indian Investment to Boost Economy

Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister urges Indian investors to bolster its economy, highlighting support from the Indian government. During his Tamil Nadu tour, he met Papua New Guinea's Trade Commissioner, advocating for investment initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:19 IST
Sri Lanka Seeks Indian Investment to Boost Economy
Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister Sundaralingam Pradeep Invites Papua New Guinea Trade Commissioner Vishnu Prabhu to Invest. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During his visit to Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Plantation & Community Infrastructure, Sundaralingam Pradeep, sought to foster economic collaborations between India and Sri Lanka. In Coimbatore, he engaged with Vishnu Prabhu, Trade Commissioner of Papua New Guinea, at Prabhu's residence, discussing investment opportunities.

Highlighting the Indian government's vital role in aiding Sri Lanka's economic recovery, Pradeep emphasized various Indian-backed programs, including resettlement projects and free housing schemes that support the Sri Lankan people.

Appealing to Indian investors, Pradeep invited Prabhu to consider investment ventures in Sri Lanka. In response, Prabhu expressed his commitment to exploring potential investment pathways to support Sri Lanka's economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025