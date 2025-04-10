Kerala's Strategic Initiative to Revitalize Plantations
Kerala's Industries Minister P Rajeev announced a draft policy targeting the revitalization of the state's plantation sector, following a study by IIM Calicut. The state's economy significantly relies on the plantation sector, prompting a new Directorate dedicated to it. Efforts include replanting and improving facilities for plantation workers.
In a significant move, Kerala's Industries Minister P Rajeev unveiled a draft policy aimed at rejuvenating the state's crucial plantation sector. This effort comes in the wake of recommendations from a recent study conducted by IIM Calicut and is currently under consideration by the state cabinet.
During the inauguration of the Plantation Directorate office, Rajeev emphasized Kerala's pioneering step in establishing a dedicated directorate for plantations. He stressed the importance of collaboration between government officials and labor unions to ensure sector growth.
The minister highlighted ongoing government initiatives, including the Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernization project, with Rs 479 crore earmarked for replanting activities related to coffee, cardamom, and rubber. Additionally, a new subsidy scheme supports accommodation improvements for plantation workers.
