Kerala's Strategic Initiative to Revitalize Plantations

In a significant move, Kerala's Industries Minister P Rajeev unveiled a draft policy aimed at rejuvenating the state's crucial plantation sector. This effort comes in the wake of recommendations from a recent study conducted by IIM Calicut and is currently under consideration by the state cabinet.

During the inauguration of the Plantation Directorate office, Rajeev emphasized Kerala's pioneering step in establishing a dedicated directorate for plantations. He stressed the importance of collaboration between government officials and labor unions to ensure sector growth.

The minister highlighted ongoing government initiatives, including the Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernization project, with Rs 479 crore earmarked for replanting activities related to coffee, cardamom, and rubber. Additionally, a new subsidy scheme supports accommodation improvements for plantation workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)