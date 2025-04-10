Left Menu

Kerala's Strategic Initiative to Revitalize Plantations

Kerala's Industries Minister P Rajeev announced a draft policy targeting the revitalization of the state's plantation sector, following a study by IIM Calicut. The state's economy significantly relies on the plantation sector, prompting a new Directorate dedicated to it. Efforts include replanting and improving facilities for plantation workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:45 IST
Kerala's Strategic Initiative to Revitalize Plantations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Kerala's Industries Minister P Rajeev unveiled a draft policy aimed at rejuvenating the state's crucial plantation sector. This effort comes in the wake of recommendations from a recent study conducted by IIM Calicut and is currently under consideration by the state cabinet.

During the inauguration of the Plantation Directorate office, Rajeev emphasized Kerala's pioneering step in establishing a dedicated directorate for plantations. He stressed the importance of collaboration between government officials and labor unions to ensure sector growth.

The minister highlighted ongoing government initiatives, including the Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernization project, with Rs 479 crore earmarked for replanting activities related to coffee, cardamom, and rubber. Additionally, a new subsidy scheme supports accommodation improvements for plantation workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025