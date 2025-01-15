Left Menu

MINISO Unveils Thailand Flagship Store Tapping into Southeast Asian Retail Boom

MINISO opened its flagship store in Bangkok, aiming to capture the Southeast Asian market with an IP-focused shopping experience. The store offers over 20 exclusive IP collections. Committed to global expansion, MINISO continues to enhance its brand with innovative store layouts in the region's key locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
MINISO, a global lifestyle brand, has celebrated the grand opening of its flagship store in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 11, 2025, solidifying its presence in the Southeast Asian market.

The event, graced by famed Thai actress Davika Hoorne, featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Asiatique the Riverfront. The store promises a unique IP-driven shopping experience featuring popular characters like Harry Potter and Disney's Stitch.

Emphasizing innovation, MINISO Thailand CEO Jun Wang highlighted the new store as a cornerstone for further market penetration. The brand aims to offer diverse and engaging shopping scenarios through its 'super stores' and 'super IP' strategies, as part of an aggressive expansion plan.

