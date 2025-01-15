MINISO Unveils Thailand Flagship Store Tapping into Southeast Asian Retail Boom

MINISO, a global lifestyle brand, has celebrated the grand opening of its flagship store in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 11, 2025, solidifying its presence in the Southeast Asian market.

The event, graced by famed Thai actress Davika Hoorne, featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Asiatique the Riverfront. The store promises a unique IP-driven shopping experience featuring popular characters like Harry Potter and Disney's Stitch.

Emphasizing innovation, MINISO Thailand CEO Jun Wang highlighted the new store as a cornerstone for further market penetration. The brand aims to offer diverse and engaging shopping scenarios through its 'super stores' and 'super IP' strategies, as part of an aggressive expansion plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)