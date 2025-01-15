Sigma Capital Launches $100 Million Fund to Revolutionize Web3 Landscape

Sigma Capital, a leading early-stage venture asset manager in the Web3 domain, has launched a substantial $100 million fund, Sigma Capital Fund I, in Dubai. This ambitious initiative is set to accelerate the next wave of Web3 advancements, targeting both regional and international spheres. The move is a testament to the UAE's influential position in blockchain and decentralized technology.

The fund will strategically invest in sectors poised for transformation, such as decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain infrastructure, gaming, and the metaverse. Additionally, Sigma Capital plans to implement high-return DeFi strategies and invest in high-growth crypto venture funds, enhancing exposure to emerging Web3 innovations. Leading the fund's portfolio strategy is Vineet Budki, the CEO and Managing Partner, who brings extensive experience from his tenure at Cypher Capital, where he led over 300 high-impact investments.

The fund aims to engage in a diverse range of investments, including 100 early-stage projects, 25 liquid token investments, and 10 fund-of-funds allocations over a three-year period. Strong strategic partnerships with major blockchain entities like Polygon Technology and Morningstar Ventures will provide comprehensive support to portfolio companies. Sandeep Nailwal of Polygon Technology praised Vineet Budki's track record for fostering impactful projects, emphasizing the importance of Sigma Capital's launch in bolstering the UAE's position as a global leader in blockchain innovation.

