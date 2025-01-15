Sri Lanka Advances Hingurakgoda Airport Transformation

The Sri Lankan Air Force is making strides in upgrading the Hingurakgoda airport, located in the north-central province. This development marks an important move towards meeting international aviation standards.

Air Force Commander Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa achieved a successful test landing of a Y12 aircraft this week, symbolizing a key milestone for the project. This accomplishment demonstrates significant progress in the airport's transformation plan.

The revamp, officially introduced in August 2024, initially focuses on constructing the main runway. The upcoming phase, beginning this month, involves extending the runway by 850 meters, with the ultimate goal of facilitating operations for larger aircraft like the A320 and Boeing 737.

