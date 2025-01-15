Tragic Collision on Mumbai-Agra Highway Claims Three Lives

An early morning collision on the Mumbai-Agra highway resulted in tragedy as three individuals lost their lives and 17 sustained injuries. The incident took place in Thane district's Shahapur taluka.

According to police reports, a tempo lost control near the Khinavli bridge, crossing the median and crashing into a luxury bus and several other vehicles. The bus was traveling from Nashik to Mumbai when the accident happened.

The injured individuals have been taken to hospitals in Thane and Shahapur for treatment. Authorities have charged the tempo driver under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)