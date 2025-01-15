Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Mumbai-Agra Highway Claims Three Lives

A major accident occurred on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Thane, Maharashtra, involving a tempo and a private bus, leading to three fatalities and 17 injuries. The tempo lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. Legal actions have been initiated against the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An early morning collision on the Mumbai-Agra highway resulted in tragedy as three individuals lost their lives and 17 sustained injuries. The incident took place in Thane district's Shahapur taluka.

According to police reports, a tempo lost control near the Khinavli bridge, crossing the median and crashing into a luxury bus and several other vehicles. The bus was traveling from Nashik to Mumbai when the accident happened.

The injured individuals have been taken to hospitals in Thane and Shahapur for treatment. Authorities have charged the tempo driver under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

