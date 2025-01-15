Historic Win: Rail Employee Federations Secure Recognition

The Railway Board has formally recognized the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) for a duration of five years, following their recent success in secret ballot elections. This recognition comes with obligatory adherence to the Indian Railway Establishment Manual and a strict no-political-funding policy.

The official letter from the board dated January 13 emphasized that only active or honorably retired railway employees may hold positions within these federations. This decision follows the recommendations of the Secret Ballot Election Committee-III, which stipulated norms for contesting in these elections.

Despite their victory, the federations are being closely monitored. The board has warned that any violations of the established rules could lead to the suspension or withdrawal of their recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)