Kylaq Leads the Way with 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

Skoda Auto India's Kylaq SUV has clinched a 5-star safety rating from the Bharat NCAP, marking a significant achievement for the brand. Announced on Wednesday, this accolade positions Kylaq as Skoda's first vehicle to undergo India's new car safety assessment program.

Building upon their history of safety excellence, Skoda's other models, Kushaq and Slavia, have already earned 5-star ratings from the Global NCAP for both adult and child protection. The brand's dedication to safety is underscored by Brand Director Petr Janeba, highlighting their pioneering efforts since 2008.

The Kylaq model is equipped with advanced safety systems, including six airbags, ensuring comprehensive protection. Skoda's commitment to bringing European technology to Indian roads is further proven with this latest safety rating, reflecting their ongoing focus on safety in vehicle design.

(With inputs from agencies.)