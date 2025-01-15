Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Railway Safety Under Scrutiny

A track maintainer was killed in the Maldah division attempting to evade one train while unknowingly stepping into the path of another. The incident highlights issues of workforce shortages and safety device implementation, with the Railway Workers Union demanding action to prevent further tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:04 IST
Tragedy on the Tracks: Railway Safety Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a track maintainer in the Maldah division was killed while trying to avoid an approaching train, only to unknowingly step into the path of another. The accident has raised serious safety concerns among railway workers.

Bari-ul Rahman, employed since 2012 but not authorised for track inspection, was filling in for a fellow worker on leave. Despite initial claims, Maldah Divisional Railway Manager Manish Kumar Gupta later affirmed Rahman had the necessary authorisation.

The All India Railway Track Maintainers Union (AIRTU) has renewed its call for increased manpower and the deployment of Rakshak devices, which alert workers of oncoming trains. Highlighting recent fatalities, the union stressed the urgent need for these safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025