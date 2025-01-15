Tragedy on the Tracks: Railway Safety Under Scrutiny
A track maintainer was killed in the Maldah division attempting to evade one train while unknowingly stepping into the path of another. The incident highlights issues of workforce shortages and safety device implementation, with the Railway Workers Union demanding action to prevent further tragedies.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a track maintainer in the Maldah division was killed while trying to avoid an approaching train, only to unknowingly step into the path of another. The accident has raised serious safety concerns among railway workers.
Bari-ul Rahman, employed since 2012 but not authorised for track inspection, was filling in for a fellow worker on leave. Despite initial claims, Maldah Divisional Railway Manager Manish Kumar Gupta later affirmed Rahman had the necessary authorisation.
The All India Railway Track Maintainers Union (AIRTU) has renewed its call for increased manpower and the deployment of Rakshak devices, which alert workers of oncoming trains. Highlighting recent fatalities, the union stressed the urgent need for these safety measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)