Zepto's Journey to $3 Billion: A Startup Success Story

Zepto, a leading quick commerce platform headquartered in Mumbai, has achieved a significant milestone by reaching USD 3 billion in annualised gross order value. This remarkable growth was shared by the company's Co-Founder and CEO, Aadit Palicha, via micro-blogging site X.

In the fiscal year 2024, Zepto reported revenue of Rs 4,454 crore, more than doubling its earnings from Rs 2,025 crore in the previous fiscal year. The company's GVO was a mere USD 550 million in January 2023, highlighting its rapid expansion.

Headed towards an IPO, Zepto has also managed to slightly cut down its losses to Rs 1,248.6 crore for 2023-24 from Rs 1,272.4 crore in 2022-23, as per Tofler data. Palicha attributes this achievement to the dedicated team's execution and discipline, expressing confidence in achieving PAT profitability soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)