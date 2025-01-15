Madhya Pradesh: Pioneer in India's Carbon Market Revolution

In a strategic move, Madhya Pradesh is setting its sights on becoming a frontrunner in India's burgeoning carbon market landscape. A key event in Bhopal brought together government officials, industry leaders, and civil society to explore the state's potential in integrating carbon finance into its climate and development strategies.

Hosted by the Environmental Planning and Coordination Organisation (EPCO) under the state government's Environment Department, the event was supported by WRI India. Discussions focused on Madhya Pradesh's unique position to leverage Article 6 mechanisms and the opportunities within sectors like solar energy and waste management.

As experts called for capacity building and robust institutional frameworks, the meeting concluded with a resounding call for Madhya Pradesh to lead India's carbon market initiatives, thereby addressing climate finance challenges and spurring economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)