Taiwan's Naval Readiness: Guarding Undersea Communication Lines

Taiwan may deploy its navy to support the coast guard in response to threats to undersea communication cables, amid suspicions of Chinese-linked ship involvement. Taiwan accuses China of 'grey zone' activities, prompting cooperation with international allies to monitor these maritime areas.

Taiwan is preparing to deploy its navy in collaboration with the coast guard to tackle suspicious activities near its undersea communication cables. This move follows concerns that a Chinese-affiliated vessel may have damaged a cable north of the island, according to Defence Minister Wellington Koo.

The ship in question, owned by a Hong Kong company but flagged in Cameroon and Tanzania, denied the allegations, while China accused Taiwan of premature conclusions. The incident heightens Taiwan's fears about China's 'grey zone' tactics, which involve indirect pressure without open confrontation.

Taiwan's National Security Bureau has activated international collaborations to monitor potential threats, focusing on ships with 'flags of convenience.' This comes amid reflections on similar incidents, reminiscent of cable cuts in the Baltic following Russian aggression in Ukraine.

