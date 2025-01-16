Left Menu

Britain's Economy: Slow Growth Amid New Tax Policies

Britain's GDP rose by 0.1% in November, falling short of expectations. With new tax policies from finance minister Rachel Reeves, the mood among businesses remains cautious. The Bank of England plans potential rate cuts, while the government targets GDP growth as challenges from domestic and global fronts persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:10 IST
Britain's Economy: Slow Growth Amid New Tax Policies
Representative Image Image Credit:

Britain's economy showed signs of modest recovery in November as the GDP rose by 0.1%, beating the trend of consecutive declines seen in the preceding months. This improvement in economic output, however, lagged behind economists' predictions for a 0.2% rise.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves announced significant tax increases for businesses in her late October budget. She remains focused on accelerating economic growth and will meet with regulators to discuss strategies for boosting the economy. Despite her efforts, a cautious sentiment has pervaded the business landscape, with many companies cautious about spending and investment heading into 2025, according to Ben Jones from the Confederation of British Industry.

The mood around the economy remains subdued, impacted by the recent budget tax hikes and global uncertainties. Nonetheless, there is hope for an economic rebound with anticipated government spending increases in 2025, offering prospects for a brighter outlook than what late 2024 data might suggest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025