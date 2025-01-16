Left Menu

DP World Cochin: Pioneering Growth and Sustainability in Container Handling

DP World Cochin achieved a 17% increase in cargo handling in 2024, reaching an all-time high of 8,40,564 TEUs. The terminal enhanced its capacity with new equipment, improved environmental sustainability through electrification, and handled significant vessel calls, positioning it as a major regional trade hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:31 IST
DP World, a leading player in logistics, announced a significant 17% growth in cargo handling at its International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) in Cochin for the year 2024, compared to the previous year.

In a statement, the company revealed it had achieved an all-time high volume of 8,40,564 TEUs at DP World Cochin. This achievement was facilitated by the introduction of new Ship-to-Shore cranes, e-RTGs, and the expansion of yard space, thereby increasing the terminal's capacity to around 1.4 million TEUs annually. The terminal is now positioned as one of the largest in South and East India.

Furthermore, the terminal's efforts to electrify its yard equipment have significantly reduced the carbon footprint associated with cargo movement, offering its customers a sustainability advantage in the supply chain. In 2024, the terminal handled approximately 657 vessel calls and managed a single-ship record of 6,157 TEUs with the MSC Aurora. Praveen Joseph, CEO of DP World Ports & Terminals, Cochin, emphasized the terminal's role in boosting regional trade and strengthening global market connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

