DP World Cochin: Pioneering Growth and Sustainability in Container Handling

DP World, a leading player in logistics, announced a significant 17% growth in cargo handling at its International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) in Cochin for the year 2024, compared to the previous year.

In a statement, the company revealed it had achieved an all-time high volume of 8,40,564 TEUs at DP World Cochin. This achievement was facilitated by the introduction of new Ship-to-Shore cranes, e-RTGs, and the expansion of yard space, thereby increasing the terminal's capacity to around 1.4 million TEUs annually. The terminal is now positioned as one of the largest in South and East India.

Furthermore, the terminal's efforts to electrify its yard equipment have significantly reduced the carbon footprint associated with cargo movement, offering its customers a sustainability advantage in the supply chain. In 2024, the terminal handled approximately 657 vessel calls and managed a single-ship record of 6,157 TEUs with the MSC Aurora. Praveen Joseph, CEO of DP World Ports & Terminals, Cochin, emphasized the terminal's role in boosting regional trade and strengthening global market connections.

