Fambo's Fresh Funding: Scaling New Heights in Foodtech

Foodtech startup Fambo has secured Rs 21 crore in funding led by EV2 Ventures to expand its operations. Founded in 2022, Fambo connects farmers with restaurants and cloud kitchens via its AI platform, promoting fresh produce and efficiency. The company plans further expansion and technology investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:26 IST
Foodtech startup Fambo has successfully raised Rs 21 crore from a cohort of investors, aiming to bolster its business presence and capabilities.

The company announced on Thursday that it had sealed a Rs 21 crore pre-series funding round. The investment was spearheaded by EV2 Ventures, alongside contributions from Rajesh Sawhney and various Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs).

Founded in March 2022, Fambo is committed to enhancing the supply chain by linking farmers directly with restaurants, hotels, and cloud kitchens through its AI-driven platform. This ensures freshness, reduces waste, and maintains quality standards. Currently, Fambo serves over 500 restaurants and cloud kitchens and achieved a revenue of Rs 18 crore in 2024. Co-Founder & CEO Akshay Tripathi emphasized the company's vision to turn supply chain inefficiencies into value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

